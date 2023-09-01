Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN) Shares Up 5.6%

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN – Get Free Report) was up 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.94 and last traded at $18.94. Approximately 45,399 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 222% from the average daily volume of 14,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.94.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.91.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.
Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities; offers customized loan products for need-based skilled nursing facilities, independent living, assisted living, and memory care; and tax credit equity syndicator.
