Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN) Trading Up 5.6%

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN – Get Free Report) was up 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.94 and last traded at $18.94. Approximately 45,399 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 222% from the average daily volume of 14,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.94.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Up 5.6 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.91.

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Insider Transactions at Merchants Bancorp

About Merchants Bancorp

In other news, Director Patrick D. O’brien acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.25 per share, with a total value of $100,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities; offers customized loan products for need-based skilled nursing facilities, independent living, assisted living, and memory care; and tax credit equity syndicator.

