Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,934 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 66,504 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.4% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $59,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 105,629 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,452,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the first quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 19,741 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% in the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 16,809 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 473.8% in the first quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 28,449 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after purchasing an additional 23,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $327.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $332.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.41. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $366.78.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $337.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Redburn Partners lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Microsoft from $335.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Microsoft from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.68.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

