Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,803 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.1% of Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Microsoft by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $351,001,000 after buying an additional 196,338 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $327.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $366.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $332.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Fundamental Research set a $298.10 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $232.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.68.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

