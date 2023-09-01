Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by True Link Financial Advisors LLC

True Link Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,168 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Wealth Management Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 19,741 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,691,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 7.4% during the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 16,809 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA increased its stake in Microsoft by 473.8% during the first quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 28,449 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,202,000 after acquiring an additional 23,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its stake in Microsoft by 17.1% during the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 2,842 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $327.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $366.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $332.89 and a 200-day moving average of $307.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

