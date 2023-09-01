Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Raised by Pettee Investors Inc.

Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,741 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.7% of Pettee Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 112,158.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,017,948,000 after purchasing an additional 150,053,637 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $20,700,525,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,553,188 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Microsoft by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,417,954 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,638,815,000 after purchasing an additional 14,652,150 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,218,570 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,649,717,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534,774 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Microsoft from $337.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $385.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.68.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MSFT

Microsoft Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $327.76 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $366.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $332.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.07%.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.