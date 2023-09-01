Motco Acquires 4,113 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Motco lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,334 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after buying an additional 310,134,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 120,235.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,784,345,000 after buying an additional 116,383,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,263,591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.2 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $138.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $143.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. CICC Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Sunday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.87.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at $248,458,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,362,329 shares of company stock worth $48,508,072. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

