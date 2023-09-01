Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.11.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MPLX. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mplx from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Mplx in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Mplx in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Mplx from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Mplx Stock Performance

NYSE MPLX opened at $34.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Mplx has a 52-week low of $28.56 and a 52-week high of $35.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.44. The firm has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.41.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Mplx had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 35.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mplx will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.88%. Mplx’s payout ratio is 78.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Mplx by 25.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 158,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,381,000 after buying an additional 32,497 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx in the 2nd quarter worth about $516,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Mplx in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. 22.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

