Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA) Trading Down 0.6%

Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.97 and last traded at $4.97. 343 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 5,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

Mynaric Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mynaric

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mynaric stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

About Mynaric

Mynaric AG develops and manufactures advanced laser communication technology for long-distance data transmission between moving objects for wireless terrestrial, airborne, and space applications in the United States, Canada, and Belgium. The company offers CONDOR, an optical inter-satellite link flight terminal for satellite-to-satellite communications in space; and HAWK, an airborne flight terminal for air-to-air and air-to-ground links of airborne vehicles.

