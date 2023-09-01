Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Receives Neutral Rating from B. Riley

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at B. Riley in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $24.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.15% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NSSC. StockNews.com started coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair lowered Napco Security Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Shares of Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $24.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $911.16 million, a P/E ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.10. Napco Security Technologies has a 12 month low of $20.02 and a 12 month high of $41.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.23.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $44.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.70 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 19.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 190.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 69.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 104.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 56,142 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 95.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 12,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

