Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $54.73

Shares of Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $54.73 and traded as high as $65.82. Natural Resource Partners shares last traded at $64.43, with a volume of 17,411 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Natural Resource Partners in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Natural Resource Partners Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $814.40 million, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.67 and a 200 day moving average of $54.73.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 57.57%. The company had revenue of $91.26 million during the quarter.

Natural Resource Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Resource Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 34.26% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Resource Partners

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; oil and gas properties located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

Further Reading

