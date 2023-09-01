Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $54.73

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $54.73 and traded as high as $65.82. Natural Resource Partners shares last traded at $64.43, with a volume of 17,411 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Resource Partners in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Natural Resource Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on NRP

Natural Resource Partners Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.40 million, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a net margin of 57.57% and a return on equity of 49.06%. The firm had revenue of $91.26 million during the quarter.

Natural Resource Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.49%.

Institutional Trading of Natural Resource Partners

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 12.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Natural Resource Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Natural Resource Partners in the first quarter worth about $47,000. 34.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; oil and gas properties located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.