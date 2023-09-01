Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Position Decreased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 49,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of Navient worth $4,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NAVI. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Navient during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 87.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 70.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,508 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Navient in the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

NAVI opened at $17.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.43, a current ratio of 12.78 and a quick ratio of 12.78. Navient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.36 and a 200-day moving average of $17.18.

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.53 million. Navient had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 14.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Navient’s payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

In related news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 20,000 shares of Navient stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $380,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 404,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,681,104.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Navient from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Navient in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.05.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

