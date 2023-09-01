nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Price Target Cut to $30.00

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential downside of 8.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NCNO. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on nCino from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on nCino from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on nCino in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research report on Monday. Finally, 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, nCino presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.08.

nCino stock opened at $32.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.00. nCino has a one year low of $19.58 and a one year high of $38.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -43.83 and a beta of 0.41.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. nCino had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $117.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. nCino’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that nCino will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 6,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $208,516.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 392,732 shares in the company, valued at $11,801,596.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other nCino news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 6,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $208,516.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 392,732 shares in the company, valued at $11,801,596.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 5,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $177,865.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,134,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,768,862.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 260,737 shares of company stock valued at $7,962,121 over the last three months. Company insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of nCino by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 30,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in nCino by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in nCino by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in nCino by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in nCino by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

