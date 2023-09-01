Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) vs. LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) Critical Comparison

Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD – Get Free Report) and LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Nemaura Medical has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LENSAR has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nemaura Medical and LENSAR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nemaura Medical N/A N/A -90.36% LENSAR -51.00% -49.79% -33.37%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nemaura Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 LENSAR 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Nemaura Medical and LENSAR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Nemaura Medical currently has a consensus price target of $4.25, suggesting a potential upside of 822.31%. LENSAR has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 135.29%. Given Nemaura Medical’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Nemaura Medical is more favorable than LENSAR.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.8% of Nemaura Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.3% of LENSAR shares are held by institutional investors. 41.5% of Nemaura Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.5% of LENSAR shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nemaura Medical and LENSAR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nemaura Medical $77,044.00 172.84 -$14.14 million ($0.51) -0.90 LENSAR $38.24 million 1.00 -$19.91 million ($1.84) -1.85

Nemaura Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LENSAR. LENSAR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nemaura Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Nemaura Medical beats LENSAR on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nemaura Medical

Nemaura Medical Inc., a medical technology company, manufactures continuous glucose monitoring system in the United States. It offers sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as screen pre-diabetic patients. The company also offers proBEAT, a wellness guidance notes, that provide prompts and educate users on factors affecting blood sugar profiles, as well as conducts diabetes prevention and reversal programs. Nemaura Medical Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

About LENSAR

LENSAR, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision. The company also offers Adaptive Cataract Treatment System, a platform design to femtosecond laser technology features that enhanced laser capabilities into a single small unit that allows surgeons to perform a femtosecond laser assisted cataract procedure in a single operating room. LENSAR, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

