NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) vs. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Critical Review

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Free Report) and NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.5% of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.5% of NewAmsterdam Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 13.8% of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of NewAmsterdam Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and NewAmsterdam Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taro Pharmaceutical Industries $572.95 million 2.60 $25.44 million $0.57 69.51 NewAmsterdam Pharma $13.56 million 62.00 -$82.23 million N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has higher revenue and earnings than NewAmsterdam Pharma.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NewAmsterdam Pharma has a beta of -0.39, indicating that its stock price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and NewAmsterdam Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taro Pharmaceutical Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00 NewAmsterdam Pharma 0 0 4 0 3.00

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries currently has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.66%. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a consensus target price of $21.67, suggesting a potential upside of 110.15%. Given NewAmsterdam Pharma’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NewAmsterdam Pharma is more favorable than Taro Pharmaceutical Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and NewAmsterdam Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taro Pharmaceutical Industries 3.72% 1.52% 1.24% NewAmsterdam Pharma N/A -67.45% -33.66%

Summary

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries beats NewAmsterdam Pharma on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products. It offers its products for various therapeutic categories comprising allergy, analgesic, antibacterial, antibiotic, anticonvulsant, antiemetic, antifungal, anti-inflammatory, anti-cancer, antiplatelet agent, antipyretic, cardiovascular, CNS, corticosteroid, cosmetic, cough and cold, dermatology, diuretic, endocrine, gastrointestinal, laxative, narcotics, neuropathic pain, neuropsychiatric, sedative/hypnotic, and topical anti-neoplastic. The company provides its products in the form of capsule, cream, drops, emulsion, gel/gel kit, granules, injectable, lotion, oil, ointment, paste, powder/powder for solution, rectal suppository, shampoo, solution/solution for infusion, spray, suspension, syrup, tablets, toothpaste and mouthwash, topical foam, and topical solution. It distributes and sells its products directly to wholesalers, retail drug chains, food chains, hospitals, mass merchandisers, e-commerce stores, and other direct consumers, as well as healthcare institutions and private pharmacies. The company was incorporated in 1959 and is based in Haifa, Israel. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Alkaloida Chemical Company Zrt. As of June 30, 2023, Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited.

About NewAmsterdam Pharma

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oral and non-statin medicines for patients at high risk of cardiovascular disease. Its lead product candidate is obicetrapib, a next generation, oral, and low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in four ongoing Phase 3 and Phase 2b clinical trials as both a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C and preventing major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE). NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. is headquartered in Naarden, the Netherlands.

