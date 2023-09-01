NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.64.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $81.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NextEra Energy Partners

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Down 0.3 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,845 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $634,357,000 after buying an additional 356,265 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,270,253 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $299,301,000 after acquiring an additional 98,465 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,759,605 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $167,646,000 after acquiring an additional 11,346 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,188,292 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $162,284,000 after acquiring an additional 16,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 46.5% during the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,179,018 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $127,778,000 after purchasing an additional 691,952 shares in the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEP stock opened at $49.86 on Friday. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $44.24 and a 12-month high of $86.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.42 and a 200-day moving average of $59.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.85.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.19). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.854 per share. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 202.37%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

(Get Free Report

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.