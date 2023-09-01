Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.17% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $4,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 89.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Oil and Gas

In related news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 22,500 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $878,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,255 shares in the company, valued at $6,923,580.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Erik J. Romslo sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $305,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,866.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $878,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,923,580.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,291 shares of company stock valued at $6,212,167 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

NYSE NOG opened at $41.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.98. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.21 and a twelve month high of $42.86.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $476.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.01 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 55.68% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 10.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.11.

About Northern Oil and Gas



Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

See Also

