Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $160.33.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NUE. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. BNP Paribas raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln Capital LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.8% in the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 2,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.0% during the second quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 2.9% during the second quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.
Nucor Stock Performance
NYSE:NUE opened at $172.11 on Friday. Nucor has a 52-week low of $102.86 and a 52-week high of $182.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.97 and its 200 day moving average is $156.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.60.
Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nucor will post 18.76 EPS for the current year.
Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Nucor Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 9.42%.
Nucor Company Profile
Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.
