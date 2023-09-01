Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $160.33.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NUE. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. BNP Paribas raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th.

Get Nucor alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Nucor

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Nucor news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $898,146.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,092,251.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $898,146.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,092,251.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $1,705,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,371,917.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,320 shares of company stock valued at $10,584,084. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln Capital LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.8% in the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 2,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.0% during the second quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 2.9% during the second quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Performance

NYSE:NUE opened at $172.11 on Friday. Nucor has a 52-week low of $102.86 and a 52-week high of $182.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.97 and its 200 day moving average is $156.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.60.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nucor will post 18.76 EPS for the current year.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 9.42%.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.