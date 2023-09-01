Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRBW) Shares Up 11.4%

Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRBW – Get Free Report) shot up 11.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.78 and last traded at $0.78. 2,508 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 3,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

Nutriband Trading Up 11.4 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutriband

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nutriband stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRBW – Free Report) by 394.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Nutriband were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Nutriband

nutriband inc. is a health and pharmaceutical company based in, oviedo, florida. nutriband’s primary focus is on transdermal and topical technologies for product development.

