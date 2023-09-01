Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRBW) Trading 11.4% Higher

Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRBW – Get Free Report) traded up 11.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.78 and last traded at $0.78. 2,508 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 3,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average is $1.74.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nutriband stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRBW – Free Report) by 394.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Nutriband were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

nutriband inc. is a health and pharmaceutical company based in, oviedo, florida. nutriband’s primary focus is on transdermal and topical technologies for product development.

