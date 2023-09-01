NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $36.02

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.02 and traded as high as $42.49. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund shares last traded at $42.15, with a volume of 13,349 shares changing hands.
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.02.
In related news, insider John Alban purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.03 per share, for a total transaction of $39,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,112.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.
