NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $36.02

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.02 and traded as high as $42.49. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund shares last traded at $42.15, with a volume of 13,349 shares changing hands.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.02.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John Alban purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.03 per share, for a total transaction of $39,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,112.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 203.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 18,682 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 287.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 18,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 13,819 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

