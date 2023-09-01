NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $36.02

Shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.02 and traded as high as $42.49. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund shares last traded at $42.15, with a volume of 13,349 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.02.
Insider Buying and Selling at NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund
In other NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund news, insider John Alban purchased 1,000 shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.03 per share, for a total transaction of $39,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,112.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.
