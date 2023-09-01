NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $36.02

Shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.02 and traded as high as $42.49. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund shares last traded at $42.15, with a volume of 13,349 shares trading hands.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.02.

Get NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund

In other NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund news, insider John Alban purchased 1,000 shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.03 per share, for a total transaction of $39,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,112.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 15.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 16.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.