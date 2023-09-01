Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) and GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Critical Contrast

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Free Report) and Oblong (NYSE:OBLG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.4% of GAN shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.1% of Oblong shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of GAN shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of Oblong shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get GAN alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GAN and Oblong’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAN $141.53 million 0.45 -$197.50 million ($4.01) -0.35 Oblong $4.61 million 0.47 -$21.94 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Oblong has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GAN.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for GAN and Oblong, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GAN 0 2 0 0 2.00 Oblong 0 0 0 0 N/A

GAN presently has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 77.30%. Given GAN’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe GAN is more favorable than Oblong.

Profitability

This table compares GAN and Oblong’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAN -124.36% -49.75% -19.69% Oblong -230.99% -130.87% -92.41%

Risk & Volatility

GAN has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oblong has a beta of 2.58, meaning that its share price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About GAN

(Get Free Report)

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, B2B and Business-to-Consumer (B2C). It offers and licenses GameSTACK, an internet gaming platform that provides turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, online sports betting, and simulated gaming. The company also offers online sports betting, online casino game, and peer-to-peer poker services through its coolbet.com website, as well as a range of development, marketing, and customer support services designed to fast-track deployments and provide ongoing operational support for its software systems. It serves regional operators and individual tribal casino operators. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Oblong

(Get Free Report)

Oblong, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Collaboration Products and Managed Services. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications. The company also provides managed videoconferencing services; and remote service management, which offers an overlay to enterprise information technology and channel partner support organizations, as well as support and management services for customer video environments. In addition, it provides network solutions, including Cloud Connect: Video that allows its customers to outsource the management of their video traffic to them and provides the customer's office locations with a secure, dedicated video network connection to the Oblong Cloud for video communications; Cloud Connect: Converge, which offers customized multiprotocol label switching solutions; and Cloud Connect: Cross Connect that allows the customer to leverage existing carrier for the extension of a Layer 2 private line to its data center. Further, it provides professional services, such as software development, visual and interaction design, engineering, and project support services. The company serves a range of industries comprising aerospace, consulting, executive search, broadcast media, legal, insurance, technology, financial services, education, healthcare, real estate, retail, construction, hospitality, and others, as well as government sector. Oblong, Inc. is based in Conifer, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.