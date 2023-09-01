Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stake Lifted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.10% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $3,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000.

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $77.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.72 and a 52-week high of $80.94.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $514.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.04 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 800 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total transaction of $58,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,506. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total transaction of $260,425.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,536,916. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total transaction of $58,664.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,139 shares of company stock valued at $670,006. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

OLLI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.92.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

