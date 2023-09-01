OmniAb (OABI) and Its Peers Head to Head Comparison

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) is one of 37 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare OmniAb to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares OmniAb and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get OmniAb alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OmniAb N/A -6.38% -4.33% OmniAb Competitors -1,030.98% -115.05% -25.19%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for OmniAb and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OmniAb 0 0 9 0 3.00 OmniAb Competitors 42 612 937 18 2.58

Risk and Volatility

OmniAb currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 72.41%. As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 18.25%. Given OmniAb’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe OmniAb is more favorable than its rivals.

OmniAb has a beta of -0.54, indicating that its stock price is 154% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OmniAb’s rivals have a beta of 6.00, indicating that their average stock price is 500% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OmniAb and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio OmniAb $66.12 million -$22.33 million -25.22 OmniAb Competitors $938.87 million $19.25 million -0.15

OmniAb’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than OmniAb. OmniAb is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.7% of OmniAb shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.2% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of OmniAb shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

OmniAb beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About OmniAb

(Get Free Report)

OmniAb, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates. The company's OmniFlic (transgenic rat) and OmniClic (transgenic chicken) address industry needs for bispecific antibody applications though a common light chain approach, and OmniTau, which features unique structural attributes of cow antibodies for complex targets. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Receive News & Ratings for OmniAb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OmniAb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.