Ostin Technology Group (NASDAQ:OST) Shares Down 1.2%

Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.86 and last traded at $0.86. Approximately 37,636 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 75,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

Ostin Technology Group Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ostin Technology Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ostin Technology Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Ostin Technology Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Ostin Technology Group

Ostin Technology Group Co, Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) modules and polarizers in China. It offers display modules to markets, such as consumer electronics, including AIOs, monitors, laptop computers, and tablets; automotive displays, including dashboard, and navigation and multimedia systems; and commercial LCD displays, which are used to display multimedia graphics, such as company advertisements, promotions, scoreboards, and traffic signs in medical treatment, education, business, outdoor, and cultural construction industries.

