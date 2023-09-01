Ostin Technology Group (NASDAQ:OST) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.86 and last traded at $0.86. Approximately 37,636 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 75,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

Ostin Technology Group Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ostin Technology Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Ostin Technology Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Ostin Technology Group

Ostin Technology Group Co, Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) modules and polarizers in China. It offers display modules to markets, such as consumer electronics, including AIOs, monitors, laptop computers, and tablets; automotive displays, including dashboard, and navigation and multimedia systems; and commercial LCD displays, which are used to display multimedia graphics, such as company advertisements, promotions, scoreboards, and traffic signs in medical treatment, education, business, outdoor, and cultural construction industries.

