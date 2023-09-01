Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies (LON:OCTP) Shares Down 9.8%

Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies Holdings Plc (LON:OCTP – Get Free Report) was down 9.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.93 ($0.01). Approximately 7,750,230 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 5,691,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.03 ($0.01).

Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies Stock Down 9.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of £8.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.00 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.09.

Insider Activity at Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies

In other Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies news, insider Clarissa Ann Sowemimo- Coke bought 310,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £3,104.06 ($3,912.85). Insiders own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies

Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies Holdings Plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid-based prescription medicines. Its lead drug candidate is OCT461201, a selective CB2 receptor agonist in solid oral dosage form that is in pre-clinical development for use in the treatment of IBS-associated visceral pain, as well as neuropathic pain conditions, including post herpetic neuralgia.

