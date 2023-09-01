Pacific Founders Ugp I. Chicago Buys 90,000 Shares of P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII) Stock

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp I. Chicago bought 90,000 shares of P3 Health Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.83 per share, for a total transaction of $164,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 49,305,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,228,958.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of PIII opened at $1.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.10 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.16. P3 Health Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $7.05.

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.15. P3 Health Partners had a negative net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 2,471.27%. The business had revenue of $329.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that P3 Health Partners Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of P3 Health Partners in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of P3 Health Partners in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marietta Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in P3 Health Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in P3 Health Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in P3 Health Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in P3 Health Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in P3 Health Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 23.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

