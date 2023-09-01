Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.92.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PZZA. StockNews.com began coverage on Papa John’s International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on Papa John’s International from $99.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. 58.com reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Papa John’s International during the first quarter valued at about $491,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 209.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Papa John’s International during the first quarter valued at about $1,664,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 5.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $75.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13. Papa John’s International has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $97.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.91.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $514.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.10 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 3.46%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.46%.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

