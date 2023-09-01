Parker Harris Sells 1,250 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.75, for a total transaction of $258,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,045,082.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total value of $262,312.50.

On Tuesday, August 8th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.55, for a total value of $266,937.50.

On Tuesday, August 1st, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total value of $279,862.50.

On Tuesday, July 18th, Parker Harris sold 2,500 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.99, for a total transaction of $567,475.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.49, for a total value of $263,112.50.

On Tuesday, June 27th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.48, for a total value of $260,600.00.

On Friday, June 23rd, Parker Harris sold 946 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.63, for a total transaction of $198,309.98.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total value of $260,812.50.

On Tuesday, June 13th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total value of $269,375.00.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $221.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.91. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $238.22. The firm has a market cap of $215.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 582.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in Salesforce by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 18.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Salesforce by 42.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.16.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

