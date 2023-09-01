Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) vs. NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Head-To-Head Analysis

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) and Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.7% of NuScale Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of NuScale Power shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Paul Mueller shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

NuScale Power has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paul Mueller has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NuScale Power 0 2 1 0 2.33 Paul Mueller 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for NuScale Power and Paul Mueller, as provided by MarketBeat.

NuScale Power presently has a consensus target price of $12.17, suggesting a potential upside of 103.63%. Given NuScale Power’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe NuScale Power is more favorable than Paul Mueller.

Profitability

This table compares NuScale Power and Paul Mueller’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuScale Power -654.97% -43.96% -33.64% Paul Mueller 6.04% 32.27% 9.59%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NuScale Power and Paul Mueller’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuScale Power $17.91 million 76.46 -$57.07 million ($0.66) -9.05 Paul Mueller $191.52 million 0.29 $3.61 million $12.30 4.19

Paul Mueller has higher revenue and earnings than NuScale Power. NuScale Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paul Mueller, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Paul Mueller beats NuScale Power on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NuScale Power



NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs. NuScale Power Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. NuScale Power Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Fluor Enterprises, Inc.

About Paul Mueller



Paul Mueller Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufactured equipment and components in North America, Asia, the Far East, the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Dairy Farm Equipment, Industrial Equipment, and Transportation segments. The Dairy Farm Equipment segment offers milk cooling and storage equipment and accessories, refrigeration units, and heat recovery equipment for use on dairy farms to independent dealers for resale, and directly to farmers; and services for farmers, as well as milk coolers for rent to farmers. The Industrial Equipment segment provides biopharmaceutical and pure water equipment; heat transfer products; and stainless steel, alloy processing, and storage tanks, as well as food, beverage, chemical, and industrial processing equipment. The Transportation segment transports products to customers and field fabrication sites; backhauls materials; and provides contract carriage services for third parties. It serves its products in various industries, including animal health, beverage, brewing, chemical, dairy farm, dairy processing, food, heat transfer, HVAC, industrial construction, oil and gas, personal care, pharmaceutical, pure water, tank fabrication, and wine. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri.

