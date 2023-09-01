Peninsula Asset Management Inc. Sells 285 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,145 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 3.3% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 17.1% in the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 2,842 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 15,367 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,849 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $327.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $366.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.41.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSFT

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.