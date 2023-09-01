Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Permian Resources worth $4,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PR. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at about $112,804,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,979,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Permian Resources by 142.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,902,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057,776 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Permian Resources by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,898,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aventail Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in Permian Resources by 344.1% in the fourth quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP now owns 5,328,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128,944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Permian Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Permian Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 330,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $3,706,562.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,488,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,715,304.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 330,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $3,706,562.57. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,488,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,715,304.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 400,317 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $4,495,559.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,445,931 shares in the company, valued at $16,237,805.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Permian Resources Stock Up 1.3 %

PR stock opened at $14.18 on Friday. Permian Resources Co. has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $14.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 4.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $623.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.10 million. Permian Resources had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.51%.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Featured Articles

