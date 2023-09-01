Phoenix Motor (NASDAQ:PEV) Shares Down 5%

Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.57. 3,258 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 117,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Phoenix Motor Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $12.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Institutional Trading of Phoenix Motor

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Phoenix Motor stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Phoenix Motor at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phoenix Motor

Phoenix Motor Inc designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and integrates electric drive systems, and light and medium duty electric vehicles in the United States and internationally. It provides chargers, electric forklifts, shuttle buses, Type A school buses, utility and service trucks, flatbed and cargo trucks, and walk-in vans.

