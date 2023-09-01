Phoenix Motor (NASDAQ:PEV) Shares Down 5%

Shares of Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV – Get Free Report) were down 5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.57. Approximately 3,258 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 117,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Phoenix Motor Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.78. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get Phoenix Motor alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Phoenix Motor stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Phoenix Motor as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Phoenix Motor

Phoenix Motor Inc designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and integrates electric drive systems, and light and medium duty electric vehicles in the United States and internationally. It provides chargers, electric forklifts, shuttle buses, Type A school buses, utility and service trucks, flatbed and cargo trucks, and walk-in vans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.