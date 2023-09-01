Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.82.

DOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.50 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOC. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 279.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 144.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

DOC opened at $13.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $13.27 and a 52 week high of $17.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.84.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

