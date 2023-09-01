Pictet Asset Management SA Decreases Stock Holdings in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Pictet Asset Management SA trimmed its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,847 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CWK. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 158.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,558,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245,698 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,486,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,020,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,961 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,190,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,778,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cushman & Wakefield

In other news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $25,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,717,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,824,634.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Performance

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -115.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $15.82.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a positive return on equity of 15.14% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. Cushman & Wakefield’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CWK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Profile

(Free Report)

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.