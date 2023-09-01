Pictet Asset Management SA Has $114,000 Holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Pictet Asset Management SA cut its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,985 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOPE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Hope Bancorp by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 118,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,651 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 25,743 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 25,417 shares during the period. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Hope Bancorp

In related news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $31,445.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hope Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of HOPE opened at $9.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.20. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $14.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.52 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $147.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.07 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HOPE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Hope Bancorp from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Hope Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business-related financing needs; real estate loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, auto, credit card, and personal loans.

