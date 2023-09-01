Pictet Asset Management SA Has $28,000 Stake in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Pictet Asset Management SA trimmed its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) by 54.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,691 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in TETRA Technologies were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 214.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,063 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the first quarter worth about $50,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

TETRA Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of TTI opened at $5.50 on Friday. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $5.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average of $3.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TETRA Technologies ( NYSE:TTI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $175.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.90 million. TETRA Technologies had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 3.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on TETRA Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded TETRA Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TETRA Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TTI

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.