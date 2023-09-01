Pictet Asset Management SA Increases Holdings in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 46.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,295 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Trading Up 5.2 %

ADMA stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $865.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.68. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $4.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $60.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.45 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 27.55% and a negative net margin of 19.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADMA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded ADMA Biologics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on ADMA Biologics from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on ADMA Biologics from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Insider Transactions at ADMA Biologics

In other news, Director Bryant Fong sold 1,433,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $5,546,886.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,816.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jerrold B. Grossman acquired 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.71 per share, with a total value of $482,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 443,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,513.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryant Fong sold 1,433,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $5,546,886.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,816.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,405,351 shares of company stock worth $9,875,175 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

