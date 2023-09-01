Pictet Asset Management SA Makes New $28,000 Investment in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 18,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10,927 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Consolidated Communications by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 5,123 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Communications Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ CNSL opened at $3.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $460.61 million, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $6.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Consolidated Communications ( NASDAQ:CNSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $275.16 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Consolidated Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

