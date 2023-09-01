Pictet Asset Management SA Makes New Investment in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in indie Semiconductor by 384.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in indie Semiconductor by 3,932.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other indie Semiconductor news, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 19,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $201,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,910. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $1,049,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,604.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $201,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,882,490 over the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INDI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of indie Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor Stock Performance

indie Semiconductor stock opened at $6.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.29. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $11.12.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $52.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.98 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 91.08%. Research analysts expect that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About indie Semiconductor

(Free Report)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.