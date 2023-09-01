Pictet Asset Management SA Purchases 5,741 Shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 35.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Hillman Solutions were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLMN. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,131,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,783,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080,908 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,389,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863,159 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 432.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,199,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,855,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLMN opened at $9.05 on Friday. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $10.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.33 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $380.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.62 million. Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

HLMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.25 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

