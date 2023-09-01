Pictet Asset Management SA Reduces Stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Pictet Asset Management SA lessened its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,312 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,594 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,986,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,672,000 after buying an additional 1,711,020 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 132.9% during the 4th quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,850,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,833,000 after buying an additional 1,626,794 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,769,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,202,000 after buying an additional 839,836 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA raised its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 3,481,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,544,000 after buying an additional 677,710 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,548,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,886,000 after buying an additional 471,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of PBI opened at $3.29 on Friday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $578.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.18.

Pitney Bowes Announces Dividend

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $776.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.61 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -25.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Pitney Bowes in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and Sending Technology Solutions (SendTech Solutions) segments.

