Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 113,871 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Pictet Asset Management SA trimmed its position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) by 91.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 113,871 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Novavax were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 15.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 41.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 34.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 124.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 11.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX opened at $8.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.84. Novavax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $37.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.68.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $424.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.16 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($6.53) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVAX. B. Riley upgraded shares of Novavax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

