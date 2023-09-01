Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 18,519 Shares of Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA)

Pictet Asset Management SA reduced its stake in Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Free Report) by 44.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,519 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Tuya were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Tuya by 155.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,147,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 698,660 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tuya by 202.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 996,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 667,222 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Tuya by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,226,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 621,688 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tuya by 448.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 516,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 422,538 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Tuya by 840.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 387,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 345,935 shares during the period. 5.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tuya Price Performance

NYSE TUYA opened at $1.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of -0.02. Tuya Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $3.12.

About Tuya

Tuya ( NYSE:TUYA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $47.49 million during the quarter. Tuya had a negative return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 51.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tuya Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Tuya Inc offers Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides IoT platform-as-a-service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

