Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 2,897,994 Shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its stake in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Free Report) by 99.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,897,994 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Matterport were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Matterport by 2,293.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 88,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 84,405 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Matterport by 177.4% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 54,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank purchased a new position in shares of Matterport during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Matterport by 15.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 4,892 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Matterport by 81.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 118,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 53,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTTR shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Matterport in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Matterport from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Matterport from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Matterport Price Performance

Shares of MTTR stock opened at $2.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $807.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average is $2.89. Matterport, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $4.77.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $39.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.22 million. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 39.63% and a negative net margin of 146.13%. Equities research analysts expect that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Matterport news, CRO Jay Remley sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total value of $141,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 745,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,640,716.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter Hebert purchased 50,000 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,482.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Jay Remley sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total value of $141,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 745,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,716.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; and 360 Cameras.

Further Reading

