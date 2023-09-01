Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 5,182 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Pictet Asset Management SA trimmed its stake in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,182 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 3.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 253,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 70.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. 61.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 6,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $46,350.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,016 shares in the company, valued at $865,110.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 6,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $46,350.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,110.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 71,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $656,748.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,696.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 330,161 shares of company stock worth $2,865,254. 31.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of HIMS opened at $6.71 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $12.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.50 and a beta of 0.48.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $207.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hims & Hers Health

(Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.